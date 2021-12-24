The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 6.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average of $171.14. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

