The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. 6,565,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

