The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,763.59

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,763.59 ($23.30) and traded as low as GBX 1,698 ($22.43). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,725 ($22.79), with a volume of 156,466 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEIR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.22) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($31.05) to GBX 1,980 ($26.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.74) to GBX 1,750 ($23.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.81) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,991.25 ($26.31).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,711.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,763.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -352.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

