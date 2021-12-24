Thorstarter (XRUNE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.95 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $20.95 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.60 or 0.07916103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.60 or 0.99960494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

