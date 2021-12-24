Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

TSE TWM traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,633. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$435.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

TWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

