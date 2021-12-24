Tierion Tops One Day Volume of $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007193 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

