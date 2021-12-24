Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Head to Head Contrast

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83% Timberline Resources N/A -28.95% -27.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Excellon Resources and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and Timberline Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.39 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.85 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million ($0.03) -6.34

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Timberline Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

