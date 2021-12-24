Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0005

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $464,963.86 and approximately $48.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

