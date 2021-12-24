TokenPay Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $114,714.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,184.72 or 0.99605555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $701.43 or 0.01364986 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003670 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

