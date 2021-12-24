Tolar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,764.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Tolar has a total market cap of $766,558.75 and approximately $43,764.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tolar Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

