TomoChain (TOMO) Market Capitalization Reaches $174.33 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $174.33 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.45 or 0.07899928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,902.71 or 0.99946054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,186,438 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

