TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.40

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.99. TomTom shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

About TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.