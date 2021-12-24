TopBidder (BID) Market Capitalization Hits $4.42 Million

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $11,869.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007024 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

