TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of TopBuild worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

NYSE BLD opened at $275.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $178.03 and a 1 year high of $284.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

