Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.94

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.94 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 63.52 ($0.84). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 398,357 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 4.86%.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

