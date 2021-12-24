Tornado Cash Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $46.09 million and $5.95 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $41.91 or 0.00081962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

