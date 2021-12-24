Torray LLC Has $21.29 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 56.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,901.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,749.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

