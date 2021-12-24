Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.44

Totally plc (LON:TLY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.44 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.45). Totally shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45), with a volume of 354,653 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on shares of Totally in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.97 million and a P/E ratio of 56.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

