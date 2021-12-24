TOWER (TOWER) One Day Volume Tops $1.48 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. TOWER has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TOWER has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007081 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

