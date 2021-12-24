Traders Buy High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in JOANN in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

JOAN stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

