TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $728,229.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $18.60 million and $728,229.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.