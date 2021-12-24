TrueFi Price Tops $0.32 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $177.56 million and $17.46 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

