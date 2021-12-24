TrustSwap (SWAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $111.50 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

