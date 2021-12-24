TurtleCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $314,437.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $4.31 million and $314,437.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 118,244,024,734 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

