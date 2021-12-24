U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average of $178.78. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

