U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,996 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

