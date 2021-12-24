U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,342 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $29.44 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

