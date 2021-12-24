U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80.

