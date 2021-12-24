U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,353 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $359.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

