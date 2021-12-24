U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

