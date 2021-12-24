U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Tekla Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $39,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQH opened at $24.69 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

