U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.