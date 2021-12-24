U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DOCU opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.71, a PEG ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.