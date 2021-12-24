U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

