U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,302,000. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $245.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.