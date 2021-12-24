U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

