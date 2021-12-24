U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII opened at $21.68 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.