U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 195,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PUK opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

