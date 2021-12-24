U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.62 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

