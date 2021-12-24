U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

SRLN opened at $45.70 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

