Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $494.05 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $494.05 million and $17.59 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,970.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00890683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00254138 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000899 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00023647 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.