Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $23.17 million and $1.08 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00193343 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

