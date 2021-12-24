Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits 1-Day Volume of $71,085.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $71,085.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.88 or 0.07942786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.21 or 1.00163762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.