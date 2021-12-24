Unifty (NIF) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Unifty has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.94 or 0.00093802 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $77.56 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07908631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.22 or 0.99989885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

