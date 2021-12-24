Unistake Market Cap Reaches $4.47 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $72,531.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.85 or 0.07982839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.42 or 1.00115808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,071,516 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

