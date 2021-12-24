United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Up 4.8%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 1,293,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,631,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £14.19 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.16.

In other United Oil & Gas news, insider Graham Martin bought 677,966 shares of United Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,338.98 ($26,871.42).

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

