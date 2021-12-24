United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 383.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $212.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

