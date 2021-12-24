Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $8.09. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 63,608 shares traded.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 million, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

