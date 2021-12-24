Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

