UREEQA (URQA) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $114,133.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 0.07920178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,041.23 or 1.00113361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.